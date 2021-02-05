High-profile Chinese officials have been amplifying disinformation propagated by a network of millions of bogus YouTube and Twitter accounts that praises China and criticizes the United States, an independent American social media research company says.

The network, in existence since 2018, defended China’s fight against the pandemic while speaking ill of U.S. containment efforts, according to an investigative report conducted by Graphika, a social analytics company specializing in disinformation. There were also posts attacking the exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, and in 2019, efforts were focused on condemning the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill, pro-democracy movement.

Messages posted by the network were found to have caught the attention of government officeholders including Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, and a number of Chinese ambassadors stationed overseas. They retweeted the posts, broadening the reach to real social media users.

In Hong Kong, the Beijing-loyal online media Speakout HK and Victor Chan from the pro-government New People’s Party had also been involved in spreading the disinformation on their respective YouTube channels, Graphika reported.

The “spamouflage” that appeared on these fake accounts aligned closely with posts and comments made by Chinese state officials, the company said. It could not pinpoint the organizers behind the network or the sources of financing.

Last year, the network praised China just as the country was under fire for its lack of transparency regarding COVID-19.

Biased video clips, some containing false information, were uploaded as early as February last year to compliment the Beijing government for its purportedly quick response to the disease. Deliberately edited footage emerged in June pouring scorn on Washington’s failure to contain the virus.

For example, a video named “Comparison of China and the United States in the fight against COVID-19” surfaced on social media in November. It portrayed the drinking of disinfectant and hand sanitizers as an American strategy of combating the virus.

In January, following news reports about the allegedly low efficacy of made-in-China vaccines, the clip “Vaccines will not get America out of this mess” was launched. It questioned, without providing evidence, the safety of the vaccine developed between BioNTech and U.S. company Pfizer.

YouTube in 2020 deleted more than 20,000 bogus accounts, while Twitter twice conducted removal exercises between August 2019 and June 2020. Facebook partnered with Graphika from September 2019 to take down accounts identified as fake.

But from the middle of last year, some of the bogus accounts increasingly came across as being from authentic users. They interspersed spamouflage videos with retweets of official Chinese state accounts.

A Twitter account named “He Jingrun,” which was created in 2009 and had been inactive for years, suddenly started retweeting messages from the network last January.

“He Jingrun” had a young woman on its profile picture. Its messages were amplified by Zhao and other high-profile Chinese diplomats. The verified accounts of China’s ambassadors to the Dominican Republic, France, Iran and Panama were found to have shared the tweets and interacted with the bogus “He Jingrun.”

