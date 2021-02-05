Britain’s media regulators on Thursday announced revoking the license of the China Global Television Network in the United Kingdom, a move that observers saw as a sign of the London government’s acceleration of its firm stance against Beijing in alignment with its American ally.

The state-run CGTN issued a statement expressing regret and strong opposition to the British decision, saying that rightist groups and anti-China forces had manipulated the media watchdog Ofcom into ignoring its good track record of operating in the country for 18 years.

Shortly after the U.K. announcement, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said that it had lodged “stern representations” to the British Broadcasting Corporation over what it claimed to be fake news about Xinjiang and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing has been seen as extending its propaganda efforts in overseas countries in recent years, and London’s latest action illustrates its increasingly hawkish attitude to China.

Professor Willy Lam, a seasoned commentator on Chinese politics, said that the British had taken a more severe step than the Americans, delivering the hardest blow of any foreign country to China’s state media to date.

The United States last year classified Chinese state media outlets as “foreign missions” but still allowed staffers to work in its territory. Britain’s withdrawal of the CGTN license, by comparison, meant that it would expel all employees from the country, Lam told Apple Daily.

Given the tense U.K.-Sino relations over a visa scheme for Hongkongers to relocate to Britain, the government might also be looking to flex its muscles, he said.

Another current affairs commentator, Sang Pu, expected Beijing to kick out staffers of the BBC or other British media who were stationed in the Chinese capital in retaliation for London’s decision.

By doing so, the Chinese would in turn speed up cooperation between the U.K. and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue formed by the U.S., Australia, India and Japan to counter China, Sang Pu told Apple Daily. The targeting of the media might be followed by escalated confrontation over military issues, trade and education, the commentator added.

Johnny Lau, a veteran China watcher, believed that the London and Washington governments would move closer to each other in an alliance against Beijing because the administration of Joe Biden was following the hardline strategies adopted by former U.S. president Donald Trump.

