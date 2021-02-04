Taiwan has opened a representative office in the South American country of Guyana, despite its existing diplomatic ties with China.

Guyana was the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish ties with China in 1972, but Taiwan has not given up on financially supporting the country in attempts to seek a greater relationship between the two.

Guyana’s size is around 194 times that of Hong Kong, with a population of 780,000. The country was a former British colony until 1966. In the middle of the 19th century, many Chinese workers from Guangdong and Fujian provinces were shipped to Guyana to work at plantations, and many of them stayed to have children.

Although ethnic Chinese are only between 0.4 and 0.6% of the population, they are still considered one of the six major ethnic groups. Arthur Chung, the first President of Guyana from 1970 to 1980, was of Chinese descent. The country declared January 12 as Chinese Arrival Day to mark their contributions.

Ethnic Chinese in Guyana are mainly involved in the plantation, mining and wood industries.

Guyana had connections with the Chinese Communist Party even before its independence, who supported its separation from the United Kingdom. When it obtained independence in May 1966, Chinese premier Zhou Enlai called the country in celebration. However, the Guyanese government invited Taiwan to participate in the independence ceremony, and later accepted Taiwan’s support in agriculture.

But in 1971, Guyana turned to mainland China again, voting for it to replace the Republic of China at the United Nations.

But Taiwan kept supporting Guyana financially. In 1993, Taiwan’s ambassador to Grenada sent gifts to the Caribbean Community secretariat in Guyana, to China’s protests. The Guyanese foreign minister met with Chinese officials and said the Taiwanese ambassador was invited by the secretariat, and it was inconvenient for Guyana to refuse a visa. The incident only ended after Guyana banned exchanges between government ministers and Taiwanese ambassadors.

Taiwan and Guyana did not set embassy-level offices in their capitals. Currently, the Taiwanese embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines handles affairs related to Guyana.

