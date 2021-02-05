Guyana has abruptly scrapped a deal that would have let Taiwan open a de-facto embassy in the South American country after mainland China threatened to end financial aid while luring it with free COVID-19 vaccines, according to officials in Taipei.

Just hours after Taiwan announced that it had signed the agreement to open a representative office, Guyana said it was terminating the plan.

The U-turn followed strong protests from Beijing, which urged Guyana to “correct its mistakes.”

Mainland officials threatened to ax financial assistance to Guyana if the plan went ahead, according to Taiwan diplomats who asked to remain anonymous. Adding a carrot to the stick, Beijing also offered to donate 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the nation of around three-quarters of a million people if it dropped the plan, the diplomats said.

The agreement had shocked Beijing as it would have been the first Taiwan office set up in a country with formal ties with the mainland, the diplomats said. Beijing officials sought to thwart it at all costs, they said.

Guyana’s minister for foreign affairs and international cooperation Huge Todd posted a photo of himself meeting Chinese ambassador Chen Xilai on his Facebook page, and said the country would receive the vaccines donated by China.

The Sinopharm vaccines, due to arrive in Guyana as soon as March, would make the country among 38 countries to receive China-developed jabs, said Todd, who also expressed gratitude to Beijing and praised the mainland’s contributions since the two countries established formal ties in 1972.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday expressed her deep regret about Guyana’s termination of the agreement and condemned Beijing’s bullying of the self-ruled island.

Beijing’s latest move was in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks that “the strong should not bully the weak by showing off strong muscles,” Tsai said. Xi made the remarks during the virtual World Economic Forum meeting last month.

Tsai added that Taiwan was determined to strengthen its presence on the international stage and would not be put off by the setback.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said Beijing once again suppressed Taiwan people’s wish to participate in global affairs.

Terminating the agreement on Thursday afternoon, Guyana’s foreign office said it had to cancel the deal because of the misunderstanding it had caused. It said the Guyana government had never established any formal diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and it would continue to abide by its “one China” policy.

