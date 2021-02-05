Hong Kong won’t receive any COVID-19 vaccines in the first round of allocations under the World Health Organization’s COVAX mechanism aimed at providing an equitable global distribution of innoculations to defeat the coronavirus epidemic.

Hong Kong government expert adviser David Hui said the city has preordered 22.5 million doses of vaccines. As the WHO distribution plans are in accordance with the preordered amounts, Hong Kong was not given any vaccines this time around, he explained.

India will get the largest allocation — 97.2 million — from the 336 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There are also 1.2 million doses of BioNtech jabs in the round.

Singapore and South Korea were allocated 288,000 and 1.9 million AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively. Canada and New Zealand will receive 1.9 million and 249,600 AstraZeneca vaccines, respectively.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said at a Legislative Council panel meeting that the government was contacting the Chinese vaccine producer Sinovac in the hope that the company would provide the relevant testing data for experts to review.

The government aims to gradually relax social distancing measures, depending on the situation on the ground, and will discuss the requirements with businesses, she said.

During the meeting, several lawmakers challenged the government’s regional lockdown measures, with Michael Tien commenting that he heard rumors the government picked the areas by throwing darts at a map. He also said the government had failed to stop the pandemic at construction sites, and called for all sites to be closed for 12 hours to conduct mandatory testing.

Chan defended the regional lockdown measures by saying that if no confirmed COVID-19 cases were found at the areas, it meant the areas were safe.

