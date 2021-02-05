Guyana abruptly called off a pact with Taiwan to open a representative office in the wake of pressure from mainland China, which earlier promised to give the South American country 20,000 vaccines.

The U-turn prompted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to decry Beijing’s objection, which she said flew in the face of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s grand declaration last month to oppose bullying of the weak.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry also expressed deep regret and the strongest dissatisfaction and condemnation. It said that the Chinese government was once again bullying Taiwan and suppressing its participation in world affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry announced that it had signed an agreement with the national government in Georgetown on Jan. 11 to set up a Taiwanese office, effectively a de facto embassy for the island.

The Chinese foreign ministry condemned the move, urging Guyana not to engage in official ties with Taiwan and to take effective measures to “correct the mistake.”

Guyana quickly canceled the agreement on the same day.

Mainland China had pledged to donate 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana that would arrive as early as March, Hugh Todd, the Guyanese minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, wrote on social media.

Tsai said on her official Facebook page that Beijing’s objection ran counter to Xi’s recent speech at the World Economic Forum, in which he declared China was against bullying and that “no one with thick arms and big fists would have the final say.”

This should have been the solemn promise of a great nation, Tsai said, and now the Beijing authorities had made a great irony of Xi’s lofty words. She said that the move was not helpful to cross-strait relations or to mainland China’s international image.

“Challenges have always been around, but the Taiwanese people would never bow down to adversity,” Tsai wrote, vowing to unite all frontline diplomats and win support from the international community.

Mainland China claims Taiwan as a breakaway province. For years, Beijing has applied diplomatic, trade and military pressure on the self-ruled island and marginalized its position in the world.

