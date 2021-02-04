Shares in China’s Kuaishou Technology, a short-video sharing platform that rivals TikTok, on Thursday soared by up to 266% on the gray market a day before its trading debut in the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The initial public offering from the technology unicorn has attracted a record HK$1.28 trillion (US$165 billion) from retail investors and raked in some HK$290 billion in margin funds. Bids for the shares came from 1.4 million investors, who oversubscribed to the offering by 1,218 times, also a record.

Earlier, dealers of the IPO valued the stock at up to HK$115 per share. Frenetic demands in unofficial trading pushed prices up to HK$421 on Thursday, an increase of 266%.

The frantic transactions brought down the computer system at Phillip Capital Management, forcing the agency to end its trading day early, executive director Louis Wong confirmed.

Given the unprecedented demand, chances are slim for small investors to share a slice of the pie. Around 700,000 made bids for only one lot of Kuaishou shares, and only 27,800 of those investors succeeded.

The market could expect the surge to continue after Kuaishou debuted in the city’s bourse on Friday, Kenny Tang of Royston Securities said, likening the video platform to internet giant Tencent. He said high prices would be backed by mainland Chinese investors, and that its large capitalization meant Kuaishou might be included in some of the city’s main stock indices in the future, further consolidating its significance.

Kingston Lin, managing director of Canfield Securities, said it might be too late to enter the market for Kuaishou, given the recent frenzy. Investors should start buying only after the stock had undergone corrections on the open market.

The company has issued 365 million shares to global investors, raising between HK$38.3 billion and HK$42 billion.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play