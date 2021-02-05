A fashion accessory worn in school that carries a political message may get its young wearer into trouble, under new measures rolled out by Hong Kong educational authorities to snuff out any perceived threat or borderline hint of a national security risk.

In grave or emergency cases, the school should call the police immediately, the Education Bureau said on Thursday in laying down concrete requirements on how to handle children and teenagers who were deemed to be out of line.

Schools should “step up the prevention and suppression of teaching or other school activities that are in breach of laws, prevent and deal with political or other illegal activities from permeating schools, and help students gain a correct understanding of the national security law,” the bureau said.

The new controls were detailed in a document, “National Security: Specific Measures for Schools,” circulated by the bureau. It set out the kind of action to be taken by school administrations, such as by marking down suspected illegal acts by students, and exhorted principals and teachers to play their part in safeguarding national security and keep a tight rein on any signs of a breach.

Schools are advised to form a working group based on their own circumstances, which can take charge of planning and carrying out the bureau’s measures, prevent and handle political infiltration activities, and take care of sudden incidents, the document says.

They are required to review the current situation and send a report to the bureau by August together with a plan on implementation strategies for the next school year. Thereafter, a work report must be submitted every year.

It is expected that from the 2022-23 school year, schools would be thoroughly executing administrative and teaching measures related to national security education.

The document also states that schools should ensure their classrooms, bulletin boards and library collections do not display or contain any messages or objects involving threats to national security. Students should be barred from bringing items with a political message to schools, chanting or posting slogans, forming human chains, or singing political songs.

If an individual or external organization forms a group in the name of the school to solicit support from students and teachers or ask for their political views, the school should publicly declare that it had nothing to do with the stance.

Schools also need to prevent students from organizing class boycotts or joining assemblies that are not approved by the police force.

Students should be stopped immediately if they show or possess items that allegedly advocate “Hong Kong independence” or express hatred and violence. The school should call the police if necessary.

The bureau is also asking schools to keep a record of suspected illegal acts, with details of the situation and the people involved, and report the matter to police if necessary.

It has provided a checklist in the document on how school management should handle misbehaving staffers, making clear that any suspected illegal act will warrant a police report as well.

Critics say the authorities are putting the responsibility on schools, as teachers may not be aware of the legal liabilities involved in students’ actions.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung on Friday skirted the criticism, saying only that it was a basic responsibility for schools to safeguard national security. Schools should call the police if the situation at hand was one that they could not handle, Yeung added.

Ip Kin-yuen, vice president of Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, said that teachers should hold firmly to their principles, guiding and reminding students of their misconduct instead of making everyone nervous. Only if they were unable to handle the situation should they seek help from social workers or the police.

