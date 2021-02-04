Hong Kong may equip its privacy watchdog with criminal investigation powers to tackle doxxing, a rampant practice at the height of social unrest in 2019, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Officials would table a proposal at the lawmaking chamber later this year, Lam said at a Legislative Council session on Thursday.

Critics see the plan as an attempt to limit freedom of information and crack down on social media and internet usage. The city’s journalist association expressed grave concerns that authorities were tightening their grip over what reporters could do in the course of duty.

Access to key information, such as property ownership, vehicle registration and corporate filings, might be restricted in the future, association chair Chris Yeung said in response to Lam’s revelation. Reporters must be exempted if such rules were to come into effect, the association said.

Privacy issues have become increasingly contentious, with the personal details of major officials and police officers reportedly being leaked on social media, especially during the 2019 protests. The authorities have asked the court to impose injunctions on such acts, and several residents have been charged for the so-called doxxing.

More than 1,460 alleged breaches of privacy had been passed to police for investigation since the protests broke out in June 2019, official data showed. The privacy commissioner is empowered to carry out investigations as well, while the watchdog he oversees is also authorized under new legal provisions to ask social media platforms or websites to remove offensive content.

Former lawmaker Raymond Chan fears that granting extra legal powers to the authorities will lead to more cases and limit freedom of information.

Last November, a technician at a telecommunications company was jailed for two years on charges including exposing personal data without consent. The technician had exposed the information of individuals, including family members of police officers. In the same month, a journalist was arrested for illegally accessing traffic registration records for investigative reporting.

