Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has joined in on the criticism of the city’s embattled public broadcaster, saying that the station has “an extreme need to improve” after it received seven substantiated complaints in the past two years.

The government and pro-establishment lawmakers have continuously slammed Radio Television Hong Kong in the past few months, for being “too liberal and too independent” when reporting on the city’s biggest ever mass protests in 2019. The city’s government-funded but editorially independent broadcaster has received an increasing number of attacks over its editorial direction and decision-making, which resulted in the cancellation of programs and termination of some employees’ contracts.

On the RTHK’s substantiated complaints, Lam said: “It’s completely unacceptable for this to happen to any government department, it must improve.”

She added that the review of the public broadcaster led by Lam’s own former aide, Jessie Ting, will be ready soon, which will pave the way on how it is to be run.

A RTHK report last month on canned goods handed out to residents stranded in an unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown in Jordan drew criticism from pro-establishment lawmakers. The report said that canned food was handed out to residents, but some of them did not own can openers.

Pro-establishment lawmaker Steven Ho said the report was misguided and wrong, and called on the broadcaster to apologize. RTHK said the reporter had only stated the facts, and that the station “always places an emphasis on accurate and impartial reporting.” There were also other media outlets who reported on residents lacking can openers.

However, the chief executive also weighed in yesterday in a move which could be seen as political pressure on RTHK director Leung Ka-wing, saying that “I hope the director in question can take a stance on that report, and I’m still waiting on him.”

Former pro-democracy lawmaker and journalist Claudia Mo said Lam’s words endangered RTHK’s editorial independence. Breaking news and frontline reporting are bound to contain mistakes, she said. But in this case, if the RTHK is not allowed to report on anything negative towards the government, it will become more controlled like the media in mainland China where there is no freedom of the press.

Government criticism has also seen the cancellation of the popular satirical show “Headliner,” which was halted in May last year after it insulted the police force. A long-standing public service partnership with the police’s public relations department was also severed.

A prize-winning producer whose documentary explored the police’s slow response to a mob attack in 2019 was arrested for making a false statement about why she was obtaining information from a publicly accessible database. The pressure put on the broadcaster has been considered an attack on press freedom in the city.

