Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has vowed to clamp down on fake news and threatened to bring in new laws to do so, in yet another development that critics say sounds the death knell for freedom of speech.

In recent months, the authorities have picked up several activists for their strong criticism of the government, including Tam Tak-chi, detained for “uttering seditious words” and other crimes.

Hongkongers are increasingly worried that under the national security law, it is now much easier than before to be held responsible for what they say.

In a Legislative Council session on Thursday, Lam told lawmakers that the authorities became aware of “issues” circulating on social media following social unrest in 2019 and in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Those issues included hate speech, doxxing, discriminative speech and fake news, Lam said.

She vowed to tackle the problems through legal means. The remark drew outrage among critics. Former lawmaker Claudia Mo said that such laws would put the final nail in the coffin for the freedom of the press in Hong Kong. “Is it going to be the case where pro-Beijing media outlets can say whatever they want, while other media that speak their minds will be accused of fake news?” she asked.

Hong Kong-based activist Andrew Shum likens such legislation to mainland Chinese provisions frequently used to detain human rights campaigners. “Picking quarrels” and “disrupting social order” were among the offenses heavily used, Shum said, adding that he feared the city government would resort to increasingly vague charges to silence dissent.

Shum cited the example of Zhao Lianhai, who in 2008 exposed the fact that a baby milk formula was contaminated with the chemical melamine. He was subsequently convicted of picking quarrels. Shum wondered whether, in the same token, exposing wrongdoing in Hong Kong would be seen as acts of spurring hatred. “If someone accuses the police of being indifferent on July 21 to a mob attack, will it become fake news?”

He was referring to widespread criticism against the authorities for not doing enough to stop a mob from launching a random attack on commuters in Yuen Long train station during the height of social unrest in 2019. Officials have vehemently denied the claims and depicted the incident as a fight between two groups of people.

In recent years, the Hong Kong authorities have made use of various legal provisions to hold people accountable for spreading false information. In February last year, a security guard was arrested for claiming that someone was running a fever in the Elements shopping mall at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

