The city’s education minister on Friday defended a set of new “national security” guidelines for schools in the wake of criticisms that the authorities are curbing education to please Beijing.

The criticism was sparked after Hong Kong schools received the new rules on Thursday, which set out requirements to ensure that school activities do not breach the national security legislation that was imposed last year. The guidelines cover teacher training, monitoring student activities and many other matters.

Education Minister Kevin Yeung said during a radio programme that the reforms are essential because schools have a “basic responsibility” to teach in accordance with the law.

Asked whether educators will be held accountable if they neglect those rules, Yeung said, “They must have a certain understanding (of the law) to make good judgments.”

Under the new rules, schools must call in the police when students are deemed to be engaging in illegal activities according to the national security legislation.

But educators across the city find the new rules shocking, saying they are yet another example showing that freedom of speech is no longer a guiding principle in Hong Kong’s education system.

The city’s teachers’ union has accused officials of implementing the new policy without consulting teachers. Critics have suggested that the new rules will instil a sense of fear on campus, because it is difficult to define what can be taught and what cannot be.

Yeung stressed, however, that national security is not an issue that can be debated, and schools must follow the guidelines.

Students and teachers now have a whole new set of rules to follow, from understanding “collusion with foreign forces” to banning certain political slogans, including those used during the anti-government protests in 2019.

Pupils from as young as six must now learn how to defend national security, while older students must know specifically what acts constitute breaches of the law. This framework applies to most subjects, including music and biology, which have no obvious connection to national security.

The national security legislation stipulates that education is an area that needs reform to “promote” national security, according to Article 10 of the Beijing law.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play