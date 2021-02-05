Officials in the Chinese city of Qingdao have sought to dispel suggestions that a visit to a family in hardship had been staged, saying that bottles of expensive liquor seen in photographs were in fact empty souvenirs.

Jihongtan subdistrict office published an article on WeChat on Wednesday about a visit to the family by local officials ahead of Lunar New Year. But in one of the photos accompanying the post, bottles of Maotai and Wuliangye could be seen on a shelf. This sparked speculation that the visit was staged.

A bottle of Maotei can sell for as much as 3,100 yuan (US$479) after supplies ran short following the Lunar New Year.

The bottles — which were empty — had been taken home by members of the household for souvenirs after a relative’s banquet, the Jihongtan subdistrict office said on WeChat on Thursday.

The head of the household was an 81-year-old man identified as Du, who has been paralyzed and bed-bound for nine years, the office said. He was cared for by his 78-year-old wife. His son was a laid-off worker. His daughter was retired; her husband died of bone cancer in 2010.

Their circumstances fit with the definition of a household in difficulty, and they live in a property purpose-built for such people, the office added.

The family wasn’t classified as a household in poverty or a low-income family surviving on government subsidies under the official definitions, the office said, rejecting suggestions that the visit had been planned ahead of time.

The city’s Bandao news outlet also published a report on Thursday to further clarify the matter. The two bottles of Maotai and the bottle of Wuliangye were covered in dust with not a single drop of alcohol, it said.

It also debunked speculation that the photographs showed what appeared to be an expensive tea box, a fitness machine and a pricey television set in the house. The items were in fact a box holding used plastic bags, a cart used by children of a neighbor, and an old TV, the report said.

