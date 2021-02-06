Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered the waters of the contested Diaoyu Islands for the first time on Saturday, six days after the enactment of a new controversial marine law.

The new Chinese coast guard law enforces its vessels to fire live weapons if necessary. Japan had reportedly raised concerns to Beijing over potential attacks on Japanese fishing boats near the Diaoyu Islands — which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands — after the enactment of the law.

Four Chinese vessels entered the waters neighboring the contested islands at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, before two entered the Minami Kojima area of the Diaoyu Islands, according to NHK.

They closed in on Japanese fishing boats, and the Japanese coast guard dispatched a patrol vessel, which warned the Chinese ships to leave Japanese waters. The Japanese 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters confirmed the incident.

The Japanese government had earlier upgraded the intelligence contact office at the Prime Minister’s Office — tasked to collect intelligence and monitor the situation — in response to the new Chinese law.

Chinese coast guard vessels are usually large, retired military vessels with a displacement capacity of 10,000 tons. Some even carry 76 millimeter machine guns, similar to those on navy vessels.

Japanese patrol vessels, on the other hand, only have a displacement capacity of 1,500 tons and 20 millimeter machine guns.

