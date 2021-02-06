The fate of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai has already been sealed, China’s state-run mouthpiece People’s Daily has declared before Hong Kong’s top court is set to decide on his bail.

The Court of Final Appeal on Monday heard the case for bail for Lai, who is in custody after being arrested under the national security law, and will hand down a written ruling on Tuesday.

People’s Daily published a commentary on Saturday slamming Lai for being a “fixer” for the United States and the West to interfere in Hong Kong affairs. The newspaper accused Lai of dragging Hong Kong into limbo by urging others to break the law.

Lai dug his own grave by betraying the country, and he would be dumped by his overlords soon, the commentary said. Lai should wake up as his fate of facing trials and prison sentences has already been sealed, it added.

The commentary also criticized Apple Daily as a “toxic machine” advocating for violence and smearing the Hong Kong police, as well as stepping on basic journalistic values.

Civic Party Chair Alan Leong accused People’s Daily of attempting to pressure the court as the commentary was published only days before the Court of Final Appeal was set to hand down its ruling on Lai’s bail.

The effect of the commentary would be similar to the recent meeting of Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Chief Justice Andrew Cheung, as any reasonable person would suspect pressure being applied, said Leong, a former chair of the Hong Kong Bar Association.

The commentary runs against the promise made by China Liaison Office Director Luo Huining on Friday that the “one country, two systems” principle would not change, Leong said, and that Beijing has stopped respecting Hong Kong’s systems.

