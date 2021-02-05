Beijing said it hopes to work with Washington to find more common ground and to cooperate on accomplishing the many important goals that benefit both China and the United States in spite of the two countries’ disagreements on many areas.

The olive branch from the foreign ministry came in response to the maiden foreign policy speech made by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday, which described China as America’s “most serious competitor.”

We will “take on directly the challenges posed [to] our prosperity, security, and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China,” Biden said. “We’ll confront China’s economic abuses; counter its aggressive, coercive action; to push back on China’s attack on human rights, intellectual property, and global governance.”

But he did not rule out the opportunity to work with China “when it’s in America’s interest to do so.”

China was committed to nurturing non-confrontational and win-win cooperation with the U.S., foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular media briefing on Friday, giving issues around climate change and the year-long COVID-19 pandemic as examples.

China also hopes Biden will treat China and Sino-U.S. relations in an “objective and rational” fashion and adopt a foreign policy through “positive and constructive dialog,” Wang added.

Wang’s comments echoed Biden’s Thursday speech, which prioritized foreign diplomacy and rebuilding weakened ties with allies in Europe and the Asia Pacific. “America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” the U.S. President said, marking a stark difference to former president Donald Trump’s hawkish America First doctrine.

“We will compete from a position of strength by building back better at home, working with our allies and partners, renewing our role in international institutions, and reclaiming our credibility and moral authority, much of which has been lost.”

Biden’s foreign policy would try to tackle China’s trade bullying, which compromises American employment and the labor market, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan explained.

Hu Xijin, the editor of Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece Global Times, said that even though Trump had gone, the Biden administration was unable to escape the populist governance style that is deep-seated among the country’s establishment and elites.

“Although there is room for adjustments in the way China and the U.S. interact,” he posted on a Chinese social media platform, “the U.S.’s attitude toward China remains the same.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play