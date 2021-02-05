China showcased its sophisticated antimissile capability this week in an apparent warning to America and Western allies in the region, according to a military commentator.

The Chinese defense ministry announced late on Thursday that it had successfully tested a land-based interceptor designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles in mid-course. The test was held within the mainland earlier on Thursday as a self-defense measure, it said.

The news came on the same day that a United States naval destroyer, the Arleigh Burke-class USS John S. McCain, steamed through the Taiwan Strait.

The official Xinhua News Agency, through its Wechat social media accounts, carried articles praising the efficiency of the Chinese armed forces. The articles noted the transit of the American destroyer as well as remarks made early this week by a top United States commander in charge of nuclear weapons, Admiral Charles Richard, that a nuclear war with China or Russia is a real possibility.

China is only the second country after the U.S. to possess the advanced technology necessary for an antimissile system, which uses high-precision locating and early warning systems. Thursday was the fifth time the mainland had tested its system.

A Hong Kong-based military observer, who uses only the name Larry, said the latest test was aimed at improving the accuracy of Chinese technology, which once lagged about 20 years behind the American version.

Larry, who hosts a Youtube channel on weaponry news, said the test was also intended as a warning to neighboring countries amid rising tensions in the region.

In particular, Japan is reportedly developing the long-range Tomahawk cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers. The missile could hit Beijing if positioned on Japan’s southwestern islands, Larry told Apple Daily.

China is also wary of India’s plan to deploy its Agni-V nuclear-capable ballistic missile this year, since its range will cover the whole of China, he said. Another concern for Beijing is the possibility of the U.S. deploying large amounts of short- and mid-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific areas, Larry added.

Thursday’s test was believed to be a direct response to Admiral Richard’s remarks rather than to the American destroyer’s transit of the Taiwan Strait, because of the time required to prepare for the test, Larry said.

