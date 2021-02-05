With the Myanmar crisis deepening, ethnic Chinese living in the country are worried that they will become targets of revenge after Beijing vetoed a United Nations resolution to condemn the military coup on Wednesday.

Protests erupted in the Southeast Asian nation following Monday’s military coup and the jailing of popular leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and many residents of Chinese descent are concerned that Beijing’s perceived support for the military coup is fueling resentment against Chinese residents.

Beijing officials have denied supporting the coup, saying that the split in the country should be resolved internally through dialogue.

Judy, a Chinese woman living in the city of Mandalay, said she has heard about local calls to “beat Chinese wherever they are seen.” This has stoked fears among ethnic Chinese residents in her neighborhood, with many keeping their doors and windows shut to avoid trouble, she said.

Aung San Suu Kyi enjoys overwhelming support in her nation, with popularity ratings hovering above 80%. Her detention has spurred widespread protests calling for her release and continued democratic reforms.

On almost every night since the coup took place, Myanmese have participated in a civil disobedience campaign by banging kitchen utensils from their windows or honking their car horns at a pre-arranged time.

Most demonstrations have been peaceful, but the military has reportedly begun arresting some protesters.

