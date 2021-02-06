Tributes have poured in for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who was the first to sound the alarm about the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Li, an ophthalmologist at the Central Hospital of Wuhan, died last February after contracting COVID-19. The 34-year-old had sent a message to his colleagues in a chat group, warning them of the new virus on Dec. 30, 2019. Police reprimanded Li soon after, making him acknowledge that he had “made false comments” and “severely disturbed the social order.”

Scores of netizens flooded Li’s social media account on Weibo to pay respect to the doctor. His final post on Feb. 1, 2020, which read, “The nucleic acid test returned a positive result today. Finally, I have been confirmed to have contracted the virus,” had more than 1 million comments as of Saturday.

Many also left comments on one of his most popular posts that said: “A healthy society should not just have one voice.” One comment read, “There is still only just one voice!”Another Weibo user said, “It has become more and more difficult to speak the truth after you. Can you see? We are unable to say anything, we are afraid of saying anything, many of us are just able to whisper here.””Dr. Li, we all miss you. There are more than 100 million confirmed cases around the world. Will this world get better?” another comment read.

Photos of Li’s grave have also circulated on WeChat. His tombstone reads, “A heroic sacrifice in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic in 2020.”

Li Weiao, a mainland Chinese journalist who was at the hospital last year when the whistleblower doctor died, recalled how confusing and chaotic it was when news first emerged on social media of the doctor’s death at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 6.

“We had wanted to see when authorities would officially announce his death, we also wanted to see if Li’s body would come out from the respiratory intensive care unit … we waited until 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, but we were too tired and cold. Those days it was so cold in Wuhan,” Li, a journalist for the Chinese newspaper the Economic Observer, wrote on his public WeChat account.

“My colleague and I decided to leave, but we realized midway we felt like there was something we hadn’t done. So we went back and bowed three times in front of Dr. Li’s ward,” Li said. That scene was captured by a photographer and was later widely circulated on the internet.

The hospital announced doctor Dr. Li’s death on Feb. 7 at around 3 a.m. on its official Weibo account.

