International auditor Deloitte is facing accusations of producing flawed audits of several listed Chinese companies, skipping essential procedures and ignoring observations from junior staff that would have downgraded the value of clients’ assets.

The accusations, made by a whistleblower known as YW, have prompted China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency to call for a thorough investigation to protect the auditing industry’s credibility. Deloitte denies the claims, saying it has found no evidence to support the claims of the whistleblower, who is reportedly a former Deloitte employee.

The allegations revolve around at least three listed companies: China Boqi Environment, Sinotrans and RYB Education.

In the case of China Boqi Environment, senior auditors allegedly ignored information about a project in Shanxi province that would have reduced the value of the client’s assets, according to YW.

As for Sinotrans, YW said, a senior member of the auditing team asked colleagues to skip the essential “vouching” process – verifying the reported financial data from the involved firm – during their audit.

According to the Global Times, senior executives of a school run by RYB Education illicitly used company money to spend on their own children. Yet that abuse of power was defined as a “low-risk” activity by a senior staff member of the auditing firm, according to YW.

YW said Deloitte “has exceeded the bottom line of audit ethics,” calling upon authorities to conduct an investigation. Xinhua News Agency echoed that call, saying on its official Weibo social media account that the claims deserve a probe by relevant authorities.

A Deloitte spokesperson insisted that the firm is committed to maintaining the highest standard of auditing for the benefit of the public interest, and that no evidence has been found of compromised work.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play