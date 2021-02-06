Hong Kong will require COVID-19 tests of all residential buildings with at least one new case, regardless of whether the source of the infection is known.

Authorities on Saturday announced a broadening of the screening as they recorded 19 new cases, down from 37 on Friday, a new low since the city’s fourth wave of infections started in late November.

The latest measure was a step up from the previous requirement, instituted just five days earlier, to test occupants of buildings where at least one infection could not be traced.

Under the new order, at least nine buildings would be screened on Saturday, said Dr Albert Au, principal medical and health officer of the Center for Health Protection’s communicable disease branch.

The center’s new controller, Dr Ronald Lam, said that the old requirement to target buildings with untraceable infections was meant to detect any invisible transmission chains behind those cases.

However, the daily numbers had been fluctuating, indicating it was a critical time for the government to act fast to prevent further spreading of the virus, Lam explained.

Of the 19 new cases on Saturday, three were imported. Six of the 16 local cases had unclear origins.

The three imported cases were all found with coronavirus variants that had the N501Y mutation. They had come from Ghana, South Africa and Pakistan.

N501Y is the mutation common across three fast-spreading variants, first identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

Four other recently imported cases in Hong Kong that also had N501Y consisted of three members of a family who arrived from Scotland and one traveler from Switzerland.

Hong Kong has so far uncovered 22 infections related to the British variant with N501Y. Another case with N501Y was found to be the Brazilian variant.

