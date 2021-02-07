Chinese authorities imposed tight restrictions on tributes paid to a mainland whistleblower doctor who died a year ago in Wuhan from COVID-19 after first sounding the alarm on the emergence of the disease.

Visitors were prohibited from carrying bags or mobile phones when paying tribute to ophthalmologist Li Wenliang at Wuhan Jiufengshan Cemetery of Revolutionary Martyrs on Saturday.

The cemetery is classified by the Chinese Communist Party as a base for patriotic education and houses museums lauding revolutionary heroes.

But despite his heroic status, Li’s name on a plaque was covered with white tape on Saturday in an apparent move to avoid reigniting grievances over the mainland government’s handling of the coronavirus during its early stages.

Li was among one of several doctors in China who first sounded the alarm about the novel coronavirus when it emerged in Wuhan in late 2019. He was later reprimanded by the police for “spreading rumors” after he sent messages to warn his colleagues about an outbreak in the central mainland city.

The doctor contracted the coronavirus and died in early February last year. His death was initially reported by state media on the evening of Feb. 6, 2020, but authorities quickly withdrew the reports. Officials announced his death in a Wuhan hospital in the early hours of the next day.

Li’s death sparked public outrage. While mourning the doctor’s passing, many mainland internet users criticized authorities for attempting to suppress information about the novel coronavirus, leading to its wider spread.

In an apparent bid to allay the public’s grievances, Chinese officials hailed Li as a heroic fighter against the coronavirus, but many mainland social media users said the honor was useless.

