A pro-democracy market stall in Hong Kong that was selling flowers ahead of the Lunar New Year received official orders to close for the first time in 32 years, for displaying political wording in violation of rules.

The stallholders, who were also organizers of the city’s annual Tiananmen vigil, had to pack up on Saturday morning, less than 24 hours after setting up shop in Causeway Bay.

They had put up a sign that read “Vindicate June 4, fight to the end,” using a well-known reference to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. Other banners that called for freedom and donations were also displayed.

Inspectors from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department did not specify which of the items were problematic when they approached the flower stall on Friday night while it was being set up, said the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind the stall.

According to the government officers, the alliance was breaking rules by displaying political messages. They asked the alliance to make its own judgment call and demanded the messages be taken down within two hours.

The alliance then covered up some of the words, but it received notice just after midnight on Saturday that the department had terminated its contract. The notice said it had violated the users’ agreement of the Lunar New Year fair because the material on display was unrelated to the purpose of selling flowers. Alliance chair Lee Cheuk-yan said it was the first time in history that they were ordered to take down the stall at the government-run fair, just as their annual Tiananmen vigil had also been banned for the first time last year. Police had cited the need to enforce social distancing rules to bar the event last June.Lee said he did not expect China’s Communist Party to loosen its repressive rule over Hong Kong. The alliance’s presence at the fair might soon become a thing of the past, he said.

They might have to turn to private spaces to hold events, Lee said. He ruled out launching a judicial review of the government’s closure order.

The alliance’s secretary, Richard Tsoi, said the act amounted to political suppression as they had been displaying the same slogans for the past three decades and had not run into any problems.

