Two images released on Friday of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan on the day of her trial last December has revealed the shocking state of her health, with her plummeting weight showing the effects of a partial hunger strike since her arrest.

Zhang is one of the few people in China to report on the situation in Wuhan during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Wang Jian Hong, a longtime supporter of Chinese human right activists, posted the photographs on Twitter on Friday, and said that Zhang was tied to a wheelchair and handcuffed on Dec. 28 – the day she was convicted of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” and sentenced to four-year imprisonment.

Zhang’s lawyer Zhang Keke later confirmed with Apple Daily that the two photos were taken on the day of the trial.

Wang mentioned in the same Twitter post that Zhang’s mother had told journalists she was saddened when she saw her daughter sitting on a wheelchair, looking like “a bag of bones” at trial.

“Zhang Zhan was facing the judge. We sat behind her and could not see her face. She was listless and very skinny,” Zhang’s mother was quoted by Wang as saying.

Wang told Apple Daily that she was very worried about Zhang, who looked much skinnier in the photos compared to when she was reporting in Wuhan.

Zhang’s lawyer told Apple Daily his client was held at the Pudong district detention center in Shanghai, and that he last visited her on Jan. 13. Zhang’s mother had not seen her since the trial in December and would not be able to visit her during the Chinese New Year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang has previously said that she would not appeal her sentence because she did not want to be trapped in a closed loop of the government’s logic. She has refused food because eating “would imply she accepted that she was an incarcerated criminal,” her lawyer wrote previously in a Weibo post. Zhang has since been force-fed by officials via a nasal tube.

After Zhang’s conviction, Canada’s global affairs department, together with 13 other members of the Media Freedom Coalition including the U.S., U.K. and Germany, issued a joint statement on Jan. 20 expressing their concern over China’s media freedom. They urged the Chinese authorities to immediately release Zhang Zhan and all those detained in connection with their reporting.

