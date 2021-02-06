Hong Kong tech experts have warned of the potential security risks for those using the latest popular social networking app Clubhouse.The app developed by Alpha Exploration allows for thousands of users to voice chat within a room. Users can only join the app on an invitation basis, with invites selling at 999 yuan (US$154) in mainland China. Famous users include Tesla’s billionaire founder Elon Musk.

The app was launched less than a year ago by the Silicon Valley-based company, and is only available on Apple’s App Store. It has been downloaded more than 2.4 million times worldwide, with more than two million active users every week.

But as the app has garnered a huge following, it has since been found to be using voice chat technology from Shanghai-based company Agora.

Many users put their faces and real names on the app, and they should be careful when talking about sensitive matters whilst using it, Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Honorary President Francis Fong said.

If the app uses Agora’s cloud platform to store data, China may have the jurisdiction to obtain it, Fong warned. It would not be problematic if the app only uses Agora’s technology and not its cloud service, he said.

Clubhouse has stressed it does not monitor or record user discussions for commercial use.

There would be a security risk if the app developer can obtain users’ phone numbers and records their voices online, said Hong Kong Information Technology Federation Vice President and Convener of Cybersecurity Eric Fan. Phone numbers and voices are sensitive private information as banks have started adopting voice recognition, he said.

It is difficult for foreign developers to avoid having Chinese funds or using Chinese technologies, Fan said, with the better approach to introduce third-party privacy security certification such as the European standard.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play