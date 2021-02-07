An internet radio host in Hong Kong was arrested on Sunday for the colonial-era offense of “seditious intent,” marking the second time that the law has been used against opposition figures.

Wan Yiu-sing, better known by his radio DJ moniker, “Giggs,” previously expressed support for the 2019 pro-democracy protest movement on his online radio show and urged listeners to donate funds to help young demonstrators fleeing to Taiwan.

Police said in a statement that a 52-year-old man was arrested for “seditious intent,” but did not specify which of his actions or statements broke the law.

Section 10 of Hong Kong’s Crimes Ordinance is a wide-reaching provision that outlaws actions, words and publications with seditious intent. First-time offenders face a fine of HK$5,000 (US$645) and imprisonment of up to two years.

Wan’s latest arrest signaled a growing willingness for Hong Kong authorities to impose the colonial-era sedition law. Last September, pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi became the first person charged with sedition under the Crimes Ordinance since Hong Kong’s transfer of sovereignty in 1997.

Last February, Wan had proposed a program called “A Thousand Fathers and Mothers: Taiwan Education Aid” with the aim of raising HK$2.5 million annually via 1,000 donors to support young Hongkongers involved in the protests. Pro-Beijing newspaper Wen Wei Po lambasted him as a “villain sponsoring people to flee to Taiwan.”

Wan was subsequently arrested in November along with his assistant on suspicions of money laundering and aiding secession under the national security law. His wife was also arrested for money laundering.

The police’s national security department said at the time that it suspected Wan of embezzling donations or sending them to groups that advocated secessionist acts.

Last month, the force arrested two other men and one woman, aged between 28 and 58, on the same charges. The trio are out on bail and must report back to the police in May.

