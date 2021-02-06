Hong Kong has lowered its requirement for vaccine research records that the city is asking from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac Biotech for experts’ assessment, citing an “urgency for vaccination.”

Sinovac Biotech now needs to provide phase 3 clinical data it has already given to the World Health Organization, because it has been unable to meet the Hong Kong government’s condition of supplying information published in medical journals, which would have lent more weight to the data.

The government’s COVID-19 advisers would assess the suitability of the Sinovac vaccine and make recommendations based on the same records presented to the WHO, according to a press release issued Friday night.

The Sinovac vaccines are supposed to be the first batch of jabs arriving in the city this month, under the government’s original plan. However, the producer has yet to publish any late-stage clinical data in journals.

In the press release, the government said it had requested Sinovac to provide the phase 3 clinical data passed to the WHO instead of published data, after the company said it had considerable difficulties compiling the records for publication in a short period of time.

The government acknowledged that the publication of research reports and data in medical journals indicated “the relevant research has undergone peer review and has a higher level of objectivity and acceptance.”

Sinovac had so far provided Hong Kong with phase 3 clinical data of trials conducted in Brazil that it had also submitted to other countries, the press release said. The drug company said it could submit as soon as this week the phase 3 data of trials conducted in Brazil and Turkey that it had handed to the WHO. Hong Kong’s Department of Health would then compile and pass the documents to the advisory panel next week for review.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has also approved a German vaccine produced by BioNTech and its Chinese partner Fosun Pharma. The first batch of vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of February.

Sinovac said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine had gained approval from China’s regulator for use by the public.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play