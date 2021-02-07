Li Qiaochu, the girlfriend of prominent civil rights activist Xu Zhiyong, was reportedly detained by mainland Chinese authorities for alleged subversion of the state on Sunday after being held incommunicado under residential surveillance at a designated location last year. It was uncertain where Li was taken to.

Xu, best known for leading the New Citizens’ Movement, has been detained by authorities since February 2020. Together with other activists persecuted by the state, he was said to have been tortured by the police, and Li had been exposing his account of events to the public.

Lou Shengchun, the wife of state-persecuted human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, told Apple Daily that the arrest of Li could be revenge against her publicizing the state’s torture of political prisoners.

Xu and Ding were detained last year and accused of inciting state subversion but were later slapped with the more serious charge of subverting the state. Both were detained for nearly a year before they could finally meet their lawyers. Xu said that he was deprived of sleep for 10 days — he was only given four hours of sleep for the first five days and two hours for the following five days. Ding also said he was allowed to drink only 600 ml of water per day.

Soon after Li made such accounts public, she was taken away by authorities and was held in a secret location that cut off her communication with the outside world.

Lou said she spoke to a police officer in charge of the case, but the officer refused to disclose where Li was taken to. Li could be taken by police to Shandong and her parents, who were in Beijing, were also taken away by the police, Lou tweeted.

Lou also suspected that Li was taken hostage by authorities to force Xu to admit to the state subversion charges. She also noted that she could have been taken away by the police just like Li if she had not left China for the United States.

Legal scholar Xu became a main founder of the New Citizens’ Movement in 2010, a collective of civil rights activists in mainland China championing freedom, justice and love. The group published an open letter entitled “The Citizens’ Pledge” in 2012 calling for civil rights awareness. He was sentenced to jail for four years in 2014 for “gathering crowds to disrupt public order”.

