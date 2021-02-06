An independent councilor in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city on Saturday kept her seat despite an attempt by supporters of a pro-Beijing party to remove her in a recall election.

Huang Chieh, a staunch supporter of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, prevailed as city councilor in the Kaohsiung district of Fengshan after more than 65,200 people rejected the motion to unseat her, compared with the 55,300 or so who voted yes.

At least 41.5%, or 121,000 voters, out of the 291,000 eligible cast ballots in the weekend poll.

The winner bowed twice, overcome with emotion as she thanked her supporters.

“Thank you, everyone, for allowing me to stay on to serve for another two years as Fengshan district’s city councilor after today. I will continue to work hard and not let anyone down,” a teary Huang, 28, said. “Thank you everyone for making the wise choice.”City mayor Chen Chi-mai said the election result was a vote of confidence in Huang’s performance and expressed hopes that peace and quiet would return to Kaohsiung as soon as possible.

The campaign against Huang was largely seen as one of a number of retaliatory moves driven by supporters of the opposition party Kuomintang, whose star politician Han Kuo-yu lost his Kaohsiung mayoral post last June in a recall vote that was unprecedented at the time. Huang was among critics of Han.

One of the reasons for seeking to oust Huang was that she had “illegally intervened in ‘Hong Kong violence’ by arranging for donations of supplies” to back the city’s pro-democracy movement, said the Central Election Commission, Taiwan’s statutory agency managing elections.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play