Minna had never thought she would leave her birth place for good.

She and her husband, both professionals, enjoyed everything in Hong Kong. Minna (not her real name) was a typical middle-class parent to their son, sending him to an elite school, teaching him about civic consciousness, bringing him to the annual pro-democracy demonstration.

To the parents, their son’s safety was paramount. So, when the national security law was enacted in June 2020, the family feared for their son, who had been active in anti-extradition bill protests that started in June 2019. They looked to the United Kingdom, which was offering eligible Hongkongers a pathway to citizenship.

The U.K. government has recently granted Hongkongers who qualify for the British National (Overseas) passport a route to gain citizenship after living continually in the country for six years. The travel document can be issued to those who were born before the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997.

It was the lifeline the family badly needed. While Minna herself had supported the Hong Kong movement by volunteering to organize and distribute supplies for the protesters, she had never run into her son at protest scenes. The fact was that he was regularly at the front line, picking up or kicking away tear-gas canisters fired by the police. But whenever he saw his mother, he would turn away before she could spot him.

As the violence applied by the police escalated, Minna’s son finally revealed his role in the protests. He even showed her the melted sneakers he had used to kick away the canisters. He and his classmates had been stalked, and he had suffered the indignity of being pressed to the ground with hands tied up by the police’s special tactical squad, and still he got away with help from fellow citizens.

Minna did not stop him from participating in the protests, because she was worried that he would never share his thoughts with her again. “He said he was scared, but he was thankful that there was a group of youngsters who would help out one another,” she said.

“He thinks that he has done nothing wrong, that he was just trying to express himself. But the whole environment has become dangerous and there were even people trying to arrest him.”

Neither mother nor son thinks Hong Kong is safe any more. “I know he is scared. When I asked if he had been recorded or recognized by the police in any way, he refused to say anything. Or maybe he did not want to worry us,” Minna said.

She said that the only thing they could do was to move to the U.K. If they could not get used to the life there, she might return with her husband after obtaining British citizenship in six years. But her son would not come back to Hong Kong even after finishing school.

