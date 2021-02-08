Three young Hongkongers facing trial for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by destroying evidence related to anti-government protests in 2019 had their case adjourned until March.

Yu Yan-yuk, 19, Wong Chun-wah, 20, and Kwong Wai-bong, 19, were each granted bail of HK$3,000 (US$387) by principal magistrate Ivy Chui during a hearing at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts. She adjourned the case to March 29 in preparation for a referral to the District Court.

Yu and Wong allegedly agreed to help Kwong — who they visited in prison on Feb. 3, 2020 — delete his Instagram and two Gmail accounts.

Kwong had been arrested on Christmas Eve in 2019 and was being held in Pik Uk Prison on suspicion of possessing explosives. He was also charged with a count of possession of offensive weapons with intent. Police alleged he had 10 smoke bombs and explosives containing nitrocellulose, a nitrate-based compound prone to self-combustion when heated to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit).

Kwong was released on bail on Feb. 24 last year.

