A Shandong justice official in charge of Sunday’s hearing on human rights lawyer Xi Xiangdong’s appeal against the decision to revoke his law licence failed to show a valid work certificate, leading to an abrupt end to the proceedings.

Shortly after the hearing began, Shandong justice department official Cui Hengtao, who chaired the proceedings, told Xi that he could not show his work certificate since it was still being made, the lawyer said.

Cui then gave the ID number of his work certificate to Xi and asked the lawyer to verify it online. Xi refused and told the official that a work certificate could not be replaced by an online verification under mainland law.

Xi and his two legal representatives then left the hearing, citing the chair’s failure to show proof of his authority as a reason. Xi said officials had decided on his punishment, and the hearing was only a formality under an unfair system.

After his departure, Xi received two text messages on his mobile phone from an unknown sender. The first message asked him to return to the hearing and check Cui’s ID number online. The second said Xi was viewed as giving up the hearing after he failed to go back within a 20-minute time limit.

Last month, Shandong justice officials told Xi that he would lose his law licence for alleged violations of lawyers’ regulations during a 2020 court case he handled in Zhejiang province. Sunday’s hearing was held to take Xi’s appeal.

Xi was accused of causing disorder by repeatedly speaking without permission as a defense lawyer and disrupting speeches made by a judge and prosecutors. Xi denied any wrongdoings. He said he had sound reasons for the speeches and objections he made.

He also said a video recording had captured the entire court proceedings but had been banned by authorities from being shown as evidence in the Shandong hearing.

Several human right lawyers, including Ren Quanniu, who helped 12 Hongkongers earlier detained in Shenzhen, arrived at the venue to show support for Xi on Sunday. Officers barred them from attending the hearing, saying that attendance was already full. They also took photos of the lawyers’ identity cards.

Xi had represented another rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, in a high-profile case in 2018. Wang was arrested for subversion during a nationwide crackdown on rights lawyers in 2015. He was held incommunicado for about three years until his trial in 2018, whereupon he was handed a jail sentence of four and a half years. He was released from prison in April 2020.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play