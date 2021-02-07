The pandemic may have put immense pressure on China’s economy, causing it to grow at its slowest rate in four decades, but one village in Shaanxi province has made enough money to build a “cash wall” and handed 5,500 yuan (US$850) to each villager.

For the past 13 years, Yangguanzhai Village in Xian has been renting out publicly owned land and dividing the profits among its 3,984 villagers annually. At first, each villager received only 500 yuan, but this year, the amount increased tenfold.

At the annual profit-sharing ceremony, the village’s officials built a 22.9 million yuan cash wall. The village’s managers used a banknote counter and distributed the money among the villagers on the spot. Each villager was given 5,500 yuan.

An online video clip capturing the profit-sharing ceremony has gone viral in China. Face masks could not conceal the villagers’ happiness upon receiving the cash. Some were also seen counting the money on the streets.

The village has been developing its publicly owned land into large-scale malls with furniture and clothing stores as well as supermarkets and food courts, noted Wang Hailong, the secretary of the party branch of Yangguanzhai Village. Business has been growing exponentially over the years, and each villager has been getting bigger bonuses every year.

Aside from the annual bonus, every villager aged 75 or above is given an extra payment during Chung Yeung Festival. Any student who is accepted into university is given 8,000 to 10,000 yuan in award money. The village’s shop tenants were given one rent-free month last year amid the pandemic and this practice will continue this year.

In 2003, some 5,500 acres of land were taken by authorities to develop the Jinghe Industrial Park, leaving some 273 acres for the village to develop malls and shop spaces.

