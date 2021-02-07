A textbook for 12-year-old students in Hong Kong has toned down its passages on the city’s constitutional order, Apple Daily has found.

The textbook by Educational Publishing House was meant to introduce “one country, two systems” as part of the general studies curriculum for primary six students. However, the content was tweaked in its 2020 edition.

In the 2013 edition, the book states that “mainland China has a socialist system, but Hong Kong is allowed to continue its existing capitalist system.” Hong Kong can maintain “political, economic, social and legal systems different from those of the mainland, and maintain its previous way of life.”

In the newest edition, the entire section was replaced with the line: “Hong Kong and mainland China have different systems and ways of life, such as law enforcement agencies, written Chinese characters, public holidays and population policies.”

The book also changed the terminology on the powers of the central government and the legitimacy of elected representatives.

The new version could not be said to be wrong, but the older version was more representative of the contents of the Basic Law, said Ip Kin-yuen, vice president of the Professional Teachers’ Union.

Article 5 of the Basic Law states that “the socialist system and policies shall not be practiced in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the previous capitalist system and way of life shall remain unchanged for 50 years.”

If the changes were made at the request of the Education Bureau, that would cause anxiety among the public, Ip added.

Changes in terminology also appeared to be an attempt to skirt the issue of electoral democracy and the Hong Kong government’s responsibility for electoral reform, Ip said.

The publisher did not respond to requests for comment. The Education Bureau said the publisher made the changes on its own initiative, and that it used everyday examples to illustrate the concept of “one country, two systems.”

Civic Party chairperson Alan Leong said Beijing had intentionally included a reference to capitalism during the Basic Law’s drafting process in order to reassure Hong Kong residents.

“But times have changed … [China] has the authority to issue a new explanation, so this has become a political matter,” he said.

