A Chinese firm is planning to build a new city on the Daru Island of Papua New Guinea, right on Australia’s doorstep, ABC Australia reports.

According to a leaked proposal from WYW Holding Limited, the Chinese company registered in Hong Kong is spending A$39 billion (US$29.93 billion) to establish a “New Daru City.” Stretching over 100 square kilometers, the city includes an industrial zone, a seaport, business and commercial area, along with residences and a resort.

Its investment and development plan included “broad ranging ideas” for the development of several areas in the Western Province, said the letter addressed to PNG’s Prime Minister James Marape. The letter, dated in April last year, was revealed to the media last week.

The PNG government, however, has denied seeing the letter. “If there is a letter, then we have not viewed it yet,” the national planning minister, Rainbo Paita, told the Guardian. Paita added that PNG has no plan to develop the Western Province, one of the most marginalized areas in the country.

That said, a spokesperson for Paita told the ABC that the country welcomes multi-million investments from foreign companies as long as they comply with local legal laws and benefit the country’s citizens.

The proposal has sparked security concerns from Australia given the proximity of the Chinese-backed construction project to its borders. In December last year, Beijing also signed an agreement with PNG to build a US$146 million fishery on Daru Island as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. The move, which came amid an escalating row between China and Australia, raised eyebrows as it could place Chinese vessels in Australian territory.

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton said the government was keen to discuss the proposal with the PNG government.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play