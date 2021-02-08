Some of Hong Kong’s leading hotels have urged the government to relax an evening dine-in ban across the city’s eateries to help them survive the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, which they said has created the most desperate situation since World War II.

In a joint article, groups behind the famed Peninsula, as well as the Marco Polo, Gateway, Langham and Holiday Inn Golden Mile hotels, said they had been forced to lay off thousands of employees — some after decades working at their premises — as the outbreak devastated business.

Owners, including Wharf Holdings, Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Great Eagle Holdings and the Harilela Group, urged the government to extend opening times by three hours. They suggested that the ban, which starts at 6 p.m., be pushed back to 9 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the 2019 protests had dealt a double-whammy to Hong Kong’s hotel and catering sectors, Wharf Hotels President Jennifer Cronin said on behalf of the hotel groups.

Beside extending dining hours, Hong Kong’s authorities should also devise a clear strategy on quarantines and border closures, as well as a travel protocol to exempt people who have been vaccinated from quarantine, Cronin said.

Staycations by local Hongkongers had helped keep hotels afloat, but the current wave of COVID-19 led to closures of many hotel facilities including pools, spas and restaurants, making such visits less appealing, Cronin said.

“Extending dining hours would help save jobs and livelihoods and would re-energize the fatigued staycation market which will certainly wane after the Chinese New Year,” she said.

