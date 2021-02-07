Officials in southwestern Yunnan province apologized after labeling a father and son as lazy people deserving of their fellow villagers’ condemnation, sparking an outcry about mainland officials’ heavy handed interference in all aspects of people’s lives.

Zhou Zaisong and his son Shunbao had been put on a blacklist in Haizi village for being lazy and reluctant to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official notice posted in the village last May. The Communist Party committee managing the village had decided to make public their behavior, it said.

The father and son contested the claims, with the son saying that he had actually been working in the eastern province of Zhejiang while his father had been sick.

Since last August, he had traveled between Zhejiang and Yunnan three times to send his father to hospital or visit him there, Shunbao said. And when he informed village officials about these circumstances in order to clear their names, he received only perfunctory responses, the son said.

The case sparked an outcry after Shunbao posted details online. Some internet users commented that it was yet another example to show Chinese officials’ overwhelming weakness for meddling in people’s lives.

Village officials last week apologized to the two men for their “flawed verifications” and “inaccurate statements.”

