Hong Kong activist Au Nok-hin, who co-organized the pro-democracy camp’s primary election in 2020, said he hopes to lessen any blowback on those who took part in the event, which the government said was an illegal act of subversion.

Au was among the 55 people arrested by Hong Kong police in January over their involvement in the primary. They were accused of subversion under the draconian national security law that Beijing imposed on the city last year.

The mass arrest on Jan. 6 coincided with Au’s return to Hong Kong from Japan, where he was enrolled in a doctoral program in public policy at the University of Tokyo.

As one of the people behind the primary election, Au said he had the responsibility to protect those who joined the event, adding that he was willing to make personal sacrifices if it would mean the government goes easy on the other arrested democrats.

“If my return and my actions could help protect everyone, then that’s a price I’m willing to pay,” he said.

He said that he did not consider going into exile because he didn’t want the people around him to suffer repercussions.

“The question of whether to leave is not just about an individual, but also about the people around him, and responsibilities to fulfill,” Au said. “I really love Hong Kong, even if that might be an old-fashioned thing to say.”

Au said he did not expect to be able to continue his doctoral studies in the short term. Au, a former lawmaker, also faced separate charges in protest-related cases.

“I cannot rule out the possibility of going to jail at any juncture,” he said. Au had prepared a list of books that would enable him to continue his research even if he were jailed, and said that his eventual goal was to teach at his alma mater, the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“As long as I’m still around, I hope I can contribute my knowledge to [Hong Kong] and to the democracy movement.”

