Australia’s cherry farmers are the latest target of Chinese Communist Party propaganda chiefs waging a war of words against the nation as part of the ongoing geopolitical tussle with Canberra — though a commentator said the attempt would likely backfire and have unintended and welcome consequences for Hongkongers.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid directly controlled by the Party, ran an article arguing that Chile was better than Australia as a supplier of cherries. China had previously used administrative measures to block a wide range of Australian imports, from coal, to lobsters and wine.

Beijing was trying to justify its political goals to its domestic consumers, who are now missing out on some of their favored items because of the spat. The mainland Chinese market has been accustomed to cherries imported from Australia for some years, said Hong Kong political commentator Tsang Chi-ho.

Hongkongers are mostly unaffected by China’s trade measures and might even benefit, Tsang said — adding that it would be helpful if Global Times could disparage Australian universities next so that Hong Kong applicants would face less competition from mainland students for places.

Leung Tung-ki, proprietor of Bros Fruit, said that the price and quality of imported Australian cherries in Hong Kong has remained roughly the same this year. Tasmanian cherries are a particular favorite among local shoppers, he added.

And while Chilean cherries are also good, their quality might suffer during the long journey to Hong Kong, Leung said.

