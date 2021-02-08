Beijing artist Liu Jinxing, better known as Zhui Hun, has appealed against his conviction for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” and was released on bail last month.

Arrested in May 2019 for fundraising for political prisoners, Liu was convicted in Nanjing, Jiangsu in December last year and sentenced to one year and eight months in jail. Having completed his sentence, he was released on bail pending appeal.

Chinese human rights lawyer Liu Sixin revealed that Nanjing authorities have detained Liu’s identity card and arranged for him to stay in a local hostel, paying only one day of accommodation fee. Liu has to pay for the rest of the accommodation cost and is barred from meeting his friends.

With his identity card detained, he is also unable to return to his hometown in Hubei and reunite with his family for the upcoming Lunar New Year. Liu’s lawyer questioned the authorities’ motive for trapping the artist in limbo.

“The case is still in appeal. So all my belongings were detained even after I was released, including my identity card. I am still placed near the detention center in Nanjing and am unable to go anywhere,” the artist wrote on Twitter last Thursday.

The artist was arrested for selling his works to raise funds for political prisoners. During his hearing, he declared he was going on a hunger strike to protest against the unjust trial. His family was notified that he was critically ill at one point from the strike.

