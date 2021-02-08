Wan Yiu-sing, a radio host in Hong Kong better known as “Giggs,” was arrested on Sunday for the second time by national security officers.

According to a police statement, the 52-year-old is arrested for “seditious intent,” making him the second radio personality arrested on the same charge under the colonial law. First detained in November last year over allegations of money laundering and funding secession activities, Wan was out on bail when he was apprehended over the weekend.

The case was mentioned in the West Kowloon Law Courts Building on Monday, but Wan failed to appear in court as he was still being hospitalized at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital. He is charged with four counts of “seditious intent.” The case, presided by Victor So, one of the national security judges appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam, will be postponed to Feb. 11.

Wan is accused of making seditious remarks in a radio program in August, September and October last year, inciting hatred, contempt against the government and causing discontent and dissatisfaction among the Hong Kong people.

Another pro-democracy radio host, Tam Tak-chi, was arrested under the same charge last September and is remanded in custody until his trial in May.

