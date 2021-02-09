The Chinese authorities had blocked an app on Monday which had attracted thousands of Chinese netizens to freely discuss sensitive topics including the mass detention of Uighurs, democracy movement in Hong Kong and Taiwan independence.

The Clubhouse app, an invite-only audio app launched in the United States, allows users to listen and participate in loosely moderated conservations in digital chatrooms.

The app went viral across China in recent days, after having attracted flocks of netizens to discussions of highly censored topics. On taobao.com, the e-commerce platform in China, the price of an invitation token was brought up to as high as 300 yuan (US$46.47).

Foreign press hailed the app as a “free speech heaven” for the new Chinese generations who yearned to understand more about the truth of various issues, but Chinese state media Global Times disagreed by citing a number of Chinese users’ experiences.

A Texas-based Chinese netizen surnamed Zhao said he enjoyed talking about technology and culture on Clubhouse but found it “boring” when he joined a room of young people from China and Taiwan discussing issues of the self-governed island.

People in the room repeated their own opinions rather than discussion, Zhao told Global Times.

A Chinese woman surnamed Zhang, who works in California, said she joined a chatroom on the Xinjiang topic but left in half an hour as she was not able to bear the one-sided comments. She slammed the accusations of running concentration camps in Xinjiang as groundless, adding that users were unable to verify the truth of other’s statements as the platform did not verify the authenticity of users.

People holding opposite views can hardly participate in the discussion, as other users would call them “a little red guard” or ask to “kick them off this room,” Zhang said, concluding that anyone trying to express different opinions in the Clubhouse would suffer heavy pressure.

An unnamed mainland user said the impact of verbal deliberation and moderated narration on listeners makes it easier for emotional manipulations. It could be used as a weapon by Hong Kong and Tibetan secessionists to spread their political views and become an anti-China political propaganda platform in a short period of time, he added.

The user cited Twitter and Facebook, as these American social media platforms tend to restrict viewing or ban accounts that post statements in favor of the Chinese government.

The popularity of the Clubhouse app in mainland China showed the desire of young people to know about the truth on various issues, Wang Dan, prominent leader of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, wrote on his Facebook.

Wang was not surprised that the authorities banned the app. “Because a free network is unimaginable as long as the Chinese Communist Party exists,” he said.

