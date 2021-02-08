China human rights lawyer Xi Xiangdong had his legal credentials revoked by the authorities today after an appeal hearing was cut short yesterday.

In a written notice announcing the revocation, the authorities referred to the previous day’s hearing, alleging that Xi had ignored arrangements for the chairman of the proceedings to verify his work certificate online, and had withdrawn from the hearing early without authorization or reasonable grounds.

Xi contended that a physical work certificate could not be replaced by online verification under Chinese law, and left the hearing on the grounds that the chairman, Shandong justice department official Cui Hengtao, had failed to show proof of his authority. According to Xi, Cui had said that he could not show his work certificate because it was still being produced.

After leaving the hearing, Xi received two text messages from an unknown sender. The first message asked him to return to the hearing and check Cui’s ID number online. The second said Xi was regarded as having abandoned the hearing since he had failed to return within a 20-minute time limit.

Xi was first notified by the Shandong Provincial Department of Justice on Jan. 28 that it planned to revoke his license to practice law.

Xi was accused of causing disorder by repeatedly speaking without permission and disrupting speeches made by a judge and prosecutors while acting as a defense lawyer during a 2020 court case in Zhejiang province. Xi denied any wrongdoing, saying he had sound reasons for his actions.

Xi represented another human rights lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, in a high-profile case in 2018. Wang was arrested for subversion during a nationwide crackdown on human rights lawyers in 2015. He was held incommunicado for three years until his trial, when he was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in jail. He was released from prison in April 2020.

