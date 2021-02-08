Former financial services minister Frederick Ma has suggested raising the stamp duty on share transfers as a way to increase government income, a controversial idea that has met with strong opposition from the city’s financial sector.

Increasing the tax is the most feasible option for sustaining the government’s financial balance, Ma said during an interview with free-to-air broadcaster TVB on Monday. It would be difficult, he added, to cut expenses on education, health care and social welfare.

“Raising the stamp duty will not affect people’s livelihoods,” said Ma, who oversaw the city’s financial services and the treasury between 2002 and 2007. “People won’t stop investing in shares because of a higher stamp duty. They buy stocks because they think that is a chance to make money.”

But stockbrokers and market analysts have objected fiercely to similar suggestions made in the past. The opponents included the Chinese Securities Association, the Chinese Asset Management Association, the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, the Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators, and the Hong Kong Association of Online Brokers.

Dennis Wu, a senior partner with Futu Securities, said raising the stamp duty would encourage investors to move capital to other markets with lower rates, such as Singapore and the United States.

Such a move would weaken Hong Kong’s financial industry, Wu said, noting that his company currently handles twice the volume of U.S. stock investments as Hong Kong stocks.

This is not the first time Ma’s ideas for the financial sector have sparked controversy. Shortly after Ma became financial services minister in July 2002, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited unveiled a proposal to delist all stocks whose prices had been below 50 HK cents in the preceding 30 trading days.

The proposal triggered panic selling of stocks below that price level on the following day. Although Ma initially said establishing a delisting mechanism for small stocks would not cause any problems, he later apologized over the incident while rejecting calls to step down.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play