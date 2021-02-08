The American discussion app Clubhouse, which was briefly a focus for conversations about human rights and other sensitive subjects in China, has evidently fallen victim to the country’s Great Firewall of censorship.

The audio-chat app suddenly became inaccessible on Monday afternoon, according to netizens in many mainland cities including Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan.

The interruptions blocked updates about various chat rooms, then cut off people’s conversations intermittently, they said. Some users said they could still receive notifications but could not access chat groups.

The censorship does not come as a surprise, many netizens noted. Clubhouse offered them a rare opportunity to speak freely despite rumors about its connection with Shanghai-based real-time communication services provider Agora. Subjects for discussion even included the highly sensitive issue of detention camps in Xinjiang.

Clubhouse, which is only accessible on iPhones, was launched in early 2020 and gained traction earlier this month after Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk held a discussion on the platform that drew thousands of listeners.

The popularity of Clubhouse reflected the eagerness of mainland Chinese for communications free from censorship, said Hong Kong Baptist University’s journalism senior lecturer Brice Lui. Even though the app has been banned by Chinese authorities, mainland netizens might be able to find ways to re-access it, Lui added.

Veteran China watcher Johnny Lau believes that other apps might appear soon to replace Clubhouse for mainlanders.

Mainland China has blocked access to many apps including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

