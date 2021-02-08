Mainland Chinese internet users suffered a setback after failing to force a Taiwan-based game distributor into backing down on a recent announcement, where it used the Wuhan virus to refer to COVID-19.

Taiwan-based Gamania announced that trial events for the new online multiplayer game MapleStory, originally scheduled to take place at a Taipei venue between January and this month, had to be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

The company told prospective participants in a notice published on its website that the move was part of health measures to prevent the risks of the “special severe transmissible pneumonia (Wuhan coronavirus).”

The wording enraged many mainland internet users, who circulated screenshots of the notice on social media. The Taiwan company was a “lowly beast,” some posted, while others said the Taiwan people would be nothing if they cut their links with mainland China.

While many companies in the past have rushed to appease mainland users, Gamania appeared uninterested in making any changes, declining to comment when asked by Taiwan media to respond to row. The notice remained unchanged on the company’s website as of Monday.

The online game has two separate servers, one for Taiwan and the other for the mainland. But some mainland players chose to play on the Taiwan server since the mainland one didn’t run as smoothly.

The company’s response led Taiwan players to hit back at users from across the strait. Some said scornfully that it would be pitiful for the mainland players to endure the “humiliation” caused by the notice if they remained on the Taiwan server.

