Chinese authorities evidently blocked a Japanese television broadcast on Saturday as it was reporting on the anniversary of the death of China’s most famous COVID-19 whistleblower, the ophthalmologist Li Wenliang.

The program from Japan’s public NHK broadcaster evidently ran afoul of official censorship by describing the punishment Li incurred for issuing public warnings about the emergence of a mysterious strain of pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan one year ago.

Li was one of the first mainland doctors to raise awareness of COVID-19, which later swept across the globe. The Saturday NHK report noted that Li posted messages on WeChat to warn the public, before he died of COVID-19 on Feb. 6 last year.

Although he was hailed as a whistleblower and a martyr on mainland social media, news about the first anniversary of his death was largely censored by authorities.

By contrast, President Xi Jinping’s leadership in resisting the pandemic was highlighted in an exhibition last month in Wuhan, revisiting the year-long epidemic.

According to Japan’s Sankei Shimbun daily newspaper, the Chinese Communist Party seeks to spread the message that China’s success in countering the pandemic is due to the party’s leadership.

NHK is also known as the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation.

