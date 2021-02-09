A 19-year-old Hong Kong protester arrived in the United States to seek political asylum, Apple Daily reported on Tuesday. The young man, who identified himself as Tsui Luo, decided to flee Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city last year, fearing he would be arrested again.

Highly involved in the 2019 pro-democracy movement, Tsui Luo has sustained various injuries, including liver rupture from police beating that left him in hospital for more than a week.

During the month-long protests, the high schooler used textbooks as body armor when he took to the streets. At the campus siege of Chinese University of Hong Kong, he took to the frontline with an iron hammer when violent clashes between police and protesters went on for hours. Few days later at the Polytechnic University, he also stayed on campus for three nights before surrendering to exhaustion. He was then arrested and kept in police custody, where officers showered him with assaults and insults.

Police later dismissed his case when he was on bail. However, in March last year, officers from the anti-triad bureau raided his home and warned him not to join any protests again.

Wary of another arrest when the national security law was implemented last July, Tsui Luo made up his mind to leave Hong Kong. He first fled to the U.K. in August with only 1,000 pounds (US$1,372). Three months later, he decided to seek asylum in America.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the long waiting time of the U.S. visa application, Tsui Luo decided to take some risk – he flew to Mexico first before smuggling himself across the American border.

Tsui Luo is now in Los Angeles and has applied for asylum, pending approval from the U.S. authorities.

Decades ago, his parents fled from mainland China to Hong Kong to escape the Chinese Communist regime. Now, Tsui Luo followed their footsteps, escaping from Hong Kong to the U.S. due to the same reason.

But the 19-year-old said he has no regrets, adding his mother had encouraged him by sending him a quote from Hu Shih, a famous Chinese philosopher: “In a perverted country where politics is too corrupt, the responsibility of political interference will fall on young students.”

Looking ahead, Tsui Luo confessed he did not have much plans for the future. He only hoped that he could reunite with his parents in the U.S. one day.

