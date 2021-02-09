Widely considered the first legal test of Beijing’s national security law for the city, the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Tuesday denied bail to Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai. The ruling stipulated that no bail should be granted to those charged with national security violations unless they have sufficient proof, as the new legislation excludes the presumption in favor of bail under the general criminal procedure ordinance.

According to the judgment handed down on Tuesday, the top court stated that the security law was formulated by the national legislature in Beijing, “hence not subject to review on the basis of any alleged incompatibility between the National Security Law and the Basic Law, or the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights as applied to Hong Kong.”

While the NSL writes that individual rights, freedoms and values are to be protected and adhered to, it constitutes a specific exception that is intended to have continued effect in NSL cases as part of a coherent whole.

And that the specific exception, according to the judgement, calls for “a considerably more stringent threshold requirement for bail applications” than that stated in the Criminal Procedure Ordinance, which applies a presumption in favor of bail as part of the common law presumption of innocence.

“Under the CPO, the rule is ‘grant bail unless there are substantial grounds to believe violation will occur’, while under NSL 42(2) it is ‘no bail unless there are sufficient grounds to believe violation will not occur’,” said the judgement, stressing the “significantly different” distinction between the two legislations.

In this light, the bail granted by the High Court on Dec. 23 “misconstrued NSL 42(2) and misapprehended the nature and effect of the threshold requirement created.”

As for another legal dispute regarding “acts endangering national security,” the top court held that it means “acts of that nature capable of constituting an offence under the NSL or the laws of the HKSAR safeguarding national security.”

Bail must be refused if the judge does not have “sufficient grounds” for believing that the accused will not continue such acts after taking into account all relevant materials, including the possible imposition of appropriate bail conditions and materials which would not be admissible as evidence at the trial.

Noting that High Court judge Alex Lee had applied legal principles derived from two cases of Tong Ying-kit – the first person charged under the security law, the top court ruled that there are errors in the judge’s decision in both cases as it “erroneously eliminated the more stringent threshold requirement” under the NSL.

Justice Lee imposed a positive requirement that “the court has to be satisfied that there do exist grounds to believe that the accused will continue to commit acts endangering national security as a basis for refusing bail.”

Consequently, the lower court erroneously treated the NSL as having hardly any impact on the generally applicable bail regime under the CPO, though it purported to apply the correct legal test.

As Lee’s decision to grant bail to Lai applied the erroneous line of reasoning and failed to make a proper assessment under the NSL, his approach was clearly inconsistent with the top court’s analysis and could not be supported, the final court ruled.

