Local governments in China are trying to dissuade people from travelling during the Lunar New Year holiday, as officials fear further outbreaks of COVID-19.

Chinese workers will enjoy a weeklong holiday starting on Feb. 11, which in past years would see millions travel back to their family homes. China’s Chunyun travel season, centered on the Lunar New Year, began in late January and could extend into March.

To persuade residents to remain relatively close to home, the central-eastern province of Jiangsu announced that 315 A-rated tourist locations will be free to visitors during the Lunar New Year, while 150 other A-rated locations will allow free entry for out-of-town workers.

Authorities in Henan province and Heilongjiang province are also offering similar free-entry promotions for various sightseeing hotspots.

Local governments in Fuzhou and Shanghai have introduced tickets for sightseeing routes that encompass multiple tourist attractions, including specialty food, exhibitions and traditional theater performances.

These incentives may be influencing people’s decisions, according to the Chinese travel websites Trip.com and Lvmama. They released a report saying that many consumers are leaning towards trips with shorter durations and travel distances.

However, some landmark destinations have chosen to close during Lunar New Year, including the Tientsin Eye ferris wheel in that northern Chinese city. Other attractions, such as the Great Wall of Badaling in Beijing and the Hailuogou glacier in Sichuan province, have adopted a reservation system requiring visitors’ real names, out of public health concerns.

